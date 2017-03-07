Sanchez trains after Arsenal bust-up reports

LONDON COLNEY, United Kingdom: Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez shook hands with manager Arsene Wenger as he reported for training on Monday following reports of a training-ground bust-up.

Sanchez, 28, was reported to have stormed off the training pitch last week before becoming involved in an angry confrontation with his team-mates.

He started Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on the bench and made a goal for Danny Welbeck after Wenger brought him on at half-time.

The Chile forward was present for training at Arsenal’s London Colney base ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich and shook hands with Wenger before the session.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Arsenal at the end of the season, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs reported to be monitoring the situation.

Arsenal slipped out of the Champions League places following the weekend loss at Liverpool and must overturn a 5-1 deficit against Bayern to remain alive in this season’s competition.

Wenger, whose own contract expires at the end of the season, was due to address the media later on Monday. Agencies