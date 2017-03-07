Police killed dacoit in encounter

KARACHI: An alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police in Shah Faisal Colony, says a statement on Tuesday.



It said that Constable Amjad Ali of Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) was performing duty along with polio team in Shah Faisal Colony when two armed men riding a motorcycle indulge in looting passersby at gun-point who raised alarm.

Upon this Constable Amjad Ali challenged the dacoits who opened fire which he returned. An alleged dacoit was killed in the encounter whereas his accomplice managed to escape.

A pistol, looted goods, four purse and four mobiles were recovered.