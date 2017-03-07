PM accorded warm welcome in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was accorded a warm welcome when he arrived here Tuesday at the Bayan Palace to hold wide ranging talks with the leadership of Kuwait.

Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al Sabah, the Prime Minister of State of Kuwait greeted the prime minister and warmly shook hands. National anthems of the two countries were played. The contingent of the Kuwaiti Armed forces presented him salute.

Later the two leaders introduced members of their respective delegations and proceeded for formal round of talks.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait.