‘Phateechar’ remarks reflect Imran Khan’s mentality: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb, Tuesday joined the chorus against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, for his remarks against foreign cricketers who played Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

“Whatever he said clearly reflect his mentality, and now people must think before voting for his party in next general elections,” she said while speaking to media persons in Islamabad. She said that foreign players of PSL had scared due to controversial remarks of PTI chief Imran Khan as terrorists wanted to create panic in the country.

She said that if the final match of PSL was madness then the nation will continue to respond to terrorism this way. The state minister said that Imran Khan participates India cricket program, adding that such statements which hurt the people should be avoided.

Imran Khan has come under fire for making fun of cricket board as well as foreign players, claiming that the authorities called ‘terrible’, ‘unknown’ and ‘low-profile’ cricketers in the tournament.

Earlier, minister of state Marryum Aurangzeb said that the government was taking efforts to make the Pakistan a safest and peaceful country in the region. Addressing participation of Pak-Chain friendship program title on “Save Pakistan” said that vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has a security and peace of the country.

She said that terrorism activities in the country had reduced considerably due to concrete steps taken by the government, adding that at least 2200 terrorism activities annually had been reported in the past which has declined to 160 only. “We have to make Pakistan the safest with unity, Marryum Aurangzeb added.

She urged corporate sector to come forward and play its role for security of the country, adding the incumbent government had formed security policy for elimination of terrorism from the country. She said the every sector should play its role to bring about change in the country. She said that the use of the latest technology for safest Pakistan was a necessary.