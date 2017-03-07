Parts of Punjab receive light rain

LAHORE: Light rainfall in various areas of Punjab on Tuesday turned the weather pleasant.

Rainfall in Lahore, Jhelum, Kasur, Muridke, Kot Momin, Toba Tek Singh and other cities of the province gave a fresh breath to the people.

Met Office has predicted that another westerly wave (weather system) is likely to enter in Pakistan during next 24 hours and likely to persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of this weather system, the Forecast is as:

Rain/thunderstorm with gusty winds expected with intervals at scattered places in KP, FATA, Islamabad and upper Punjab from Thursday to Saturday, while isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds also expected at a few places on Tuesday/Wednesday.

Rain/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during Wednesday to Saturday.

Rain/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, D.G.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal divisions on Tuesday/Wednesday.