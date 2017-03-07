Pakistan to reopen sealed border with Afghanistan for two days

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have decided to open Pak-Afghan border crossings for two days in order to facilitate nationals of both the countries.

“In order to provide an opportunity to those nationals of Afghanistan who had come to Pakistan on valid visas, and wish to return to their country, the Government of Pakistan has decided to open the border crossings at Torkham and Chaman on March 7 & 8,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

The crossing points, the Foreign Office added, will also be opened for those Pakistani nationals who went to Afghanistan on valid visas and wish to return to Pakistan.

The announcement came following numerous requests by the Afghan authorities to reopen the border, saying it was creating a humanitarian crisis. The crossing points were sealed after a series of bomb blasts and suicide attacks rocked the country, killing over 100 people last month. Pakistan accused Afghanistan of harbouring the militants who carried out the attacks.

The decision was conveyed by Adviser to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz to the Afghan ambassador by telephone. “All concerned at the two crossing points have also been informed,” the communiqué added. INP