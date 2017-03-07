Pakistan loses $10bn a year to money laundering

WASHINGTON: The international community loses hundreds of billions of dollars every year due to trade-based money laundering, says a US report which identifies China, Russia, Mexico and India as the top four sources of illicit financial outflows.

The practice also costs Pakistan more than $10bn a year.

The US State Department’s Interna­tional Narcotics Control Strategy Report, released a couple of days ago, refers to TBML (trade-based money laundering), the process by which criminals use a legitimate trade to disguise their criminal proceeds from their unscrupulous sources. ‘

This practice allows traders and the currency mafia to launder hundreds of billions of dollars every year. It is one of the most sophisticated methods of cleaning dirty money and TBML red flags are among the hardest to detect. In Pakistan, estimates of illicit financial flows put over $10bn as escaping taxation and being siphoned off outside the country. This is with nearly one-third of the population living below the poverty line. The report identifies India as the fourth largest source of illicit financial outflows in the world.—Agcncies