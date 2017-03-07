Pak-Afghan border reopened for two days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have reopened border with Afghanistan for two days to allow movement of valid visa-holding nationals amidst tensions however, trade activities would remain suspended on Tuesday.

According to press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “In order to provide an opportunity to those nationals of Afghanistan who had come to Pakistan on valid visas, and wish to return to their country, the Government of Pakistan has decided to open the border crossings at Torkham and Chaman on 7th and 8th March 2017.

The crossing points will also be opened on these two days for those nationals of Pakistan who had gone to Afghanistan on valid visas and wish to return to Pakistan. The decision has been conveyed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Mr. Sartaj Aziz to the Afghan Ambassador by telephone. All concerned at the two crossing points have also been informed.”

Security authorities concerned on both the sides have been informed about the forthcoming cross-border movement.

Border with Afghanistan was sealed until further order after over five attacks in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Sehwan Sharif and other areas rocked Pakistan last month.