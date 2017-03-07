North Korea bans Malaysians from leaving in Kim spat

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korea on Tuesday banned Malaysians from leaving the country, dramatically escalating an already-heated diplomatic row over the murder of Kim Jong Nam.

Moments later, Kuala Lumpur retaliated, banning diplomats and staff at the North Korean embassy from leaving Malaysia.

The tit-for-tat moves marked an extraordinary heightening of tensions three weeks after the airport assassination of leader Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother with the banned VX nerve agent.

The North decided to “temporarily ban the exit of Malaysian citizens in the DPRK”, Pyongyang’s official Korea Central News Agency said, citing the foreign ministry and using the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The bar would remain in place “until the safety of the diplomats and citizens of the DPRK in Malaysia is fully guaranteed through the fair settlement of the case that occurred in Malaysia”.

Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur had unusually strong links for years, but ties have rapidly degenerated in the weeks since Kim Jong-Nam was attacked at an international airport by two women using VX nerve agent, a chemical so deadly it is classed as a weapon of mass destruction by the UN.