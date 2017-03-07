Man Utd’s Ibrahimovic banned for three games

LONDON: Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea after accepting a charge of violent conduct and an immediate three-match ban, England’s Football Association said Tuesday.



Both Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged on Monday following two incidents in Saturday’s bad-tempered 1-1 Premier League draw.

Mings appeared to deliberately stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head as he jumped over him late in the first half at Old Trafford and the Swedish striker seemed to retaliate moments later by elbowing the defender in the head.

Bournemouth have until 1800 GMT Tuesday to decide whether to contest the charge against Mings.