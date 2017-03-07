JI demands govt to end discrimination against Bangla speakers in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded of the government to take drastic measures on war footing bases to mitigate the miseries of Bangla-speaking Pakistanis.

He was talking to a delegation of the Mohiban-e-Pakistan Tehreek at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded of the government to bring discriminatory policies against the Bangla speaking people to an end.

Highlighting the issue of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), he said that the Bangla speaking people in Pakistan are as much patriot as the president of Pakistan, so they should be issued issued CNICs without any delay.

He added that the people living in Bangladeshi camps are also being punished for their love, affection and loyalty to Pakistan so they should be brought back home on priority basis.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the JI leader over their conditions in Karachi’s various areas and particularly in Orangi Town. The said that the entire community in Karachi was living under the shadow of threat and terror. Police raid their colonies and arrest as many of their men as they can only to release them after receiving hefty amounts in bribery.