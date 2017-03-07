International players return home after successful PSL final

LAHORE: International cricketers which took part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 final in Lahore on Sunday have started to return to their respective countries on Monday.

It should be noted that several foreign players including Dawid Malan, Marlon Samuels, Darren Sammy, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Jordan, Morne van Wyk, Anamul Haque, Sean Ervine, Rayad Emrit had arrived in Pakistan to play the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium despite the security concerns in the country.

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators to emerge PSL 2017 champions on Sunday.

Captain of PSL 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi Darren Sammy, Dawid Malan, Elton Chigumbura and Islamabad United coach Dean Jones left for Dubai via Emirates flight EK-623 at 03.00 am in the wee hours of Monday.

Strict security arrangements were made at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for the departure of the foreign players.

Sammy stated that it was special to play in Lahore in front of such passionate people. He added that his side emerged as champions but cricket was the winner.

Dawid Malan stated, “Been a huge pleasure being part of PeshawarZalmi for this edition of the PSL. From Dubai to Lahore its been a fantastic experience. Malan also thanked the PSL administration for the security arrangements for the match. Islamabad United coach Dean Jones thanked the nation for the hospitality during the final.

England all-rounder Chris Jordan stated that he enjoyed the atmosphere in the stadium.—Agencies