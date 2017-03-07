India 274 all out, set Australia 188 to win

BANGALORE: India were on Tuesday bowled out for 274 in their second innings just before lunch on day four of the second Test, setting Australia a target of 188 runs to win.

Cheteshwar Pujara top scored for the hosts with 92, putting on a crucial 118-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane, who made 52, before the Australian bowlers struck back in Bangalore.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood claimed career-best figures of six for 67 while fellow pace bowler Mitchell Starc and spinner Steve O’Keefe took two wickets each.