Imran Khan calls foreign PSL players “phateechar”, defies culture of hospitality

ISLAMABAD: The PTI chief Imran Khan has called the foreign players who played the PSL final in lahore as “Phateechar” roughly translated as “useless” adding that he does not even know their names.

In a comment which has been criticized for being racist he says, “They just picked them from Africa.”

Cricketing giants like Sir Vivian Richard graced the PSL final. He even had good things to say about Imran Khan. In an interview Richard said that he fondly remembers the time when he played with Imran Khan and Javed Miandad.

The PSL Final on Sunday held under tight security drew Pakistan together in a rare show of unity. Even leaders from parties opposing the government like Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq and Awami Muslim League chief Sheik Rasheed attended the final.

However, Imran Khan after initially calling the decision to hold the PSL final in Lahore “stupid” boycotted it. His supporters chanted “Go Nawaz Go” slogans while the PSL Chairman Najam Sethi addressed the final ceremony, an act which was criticized by cricket lovers and PTI supporters alike.

Hospitality is rooted in Pakistani culture. In many communities even when an enemy arrives as a guest he is respected and treated generously. But something that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said in a press conference Monday night is being criticized by Pakistanis all around the world.