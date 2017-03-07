Govt initiates development projects in Balochistan, KP: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that present government had taken initiatives and launched a number of development projects in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas.



Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led government after coming into power had to face number of challenges like energy and terrorism.

He said the government had made efforts in routing out terrorism besides resolving the issue of energy.

He said 10,000 mega watt electricity would be added into the national system to end the loadshedding.

To a question, he said the statement of Imran Khan had halted the foreign people from the final match event.

He said the government wanted to promote the sports activities and in this regard, funds had been allocated to complete different projects.

He said efforts were being made to restore the glory of hockey in the country.

The minister said the government was focusing on less developed areas to bring at par with other developed parts of the country.

Replying to a question, he said Karachi operation had launched to restore peace and economic activities.

He said situation in Punjab was different as compared to Karachi.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan armed forces played role influshing out terrorism and the remaining terror elements.

To another question he said military courts were established in extra ordinary situation.