Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered in Peshawar Garrison

SWABI: Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers, Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjadm were offered at Peshawar Garrison on Tuesday who sacrificed their lives in exchange of fire with terrorists in Swabi.

The funeral prayers were attended by Corps Commander Peshawar, high level military and civil officials. Later, bodies of the martyred soldiers were later sent off to their hometown, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its latest statement.

Earlier, five terrorists were killed while two Pakistan Army officials, including a captain, were martyred during an exchange of fire on Tuesday in the Malikabad area of Swabi.

Security forces were conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area when they came under attack, military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The deceased were identified as Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad.

Immediately after the incident, the troops cordoned off the area while the exchange of fire continued, the ISPR statement added.

The raid was conducted under newly-launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which was initiated after a wave of terrorists’ attack across the country last month.