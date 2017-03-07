Enemies of Pakistan to be eliminated along with cancerous Ideology, says PM Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Army personnel who embraced martyrdom in the cross boarder terrorist attack.

In his message, the Prime Minister said that the sacrifices given by our brave soldiers while defending the motherland are the real life line of our nation.

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan will become more successful and stronger because our men in uniform are vigilant on our borders and in our Urban centers .He said that terrorists are badly mistaken if they think they can weaken the resolve of our nation.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is against every terrorist working from within the country or operating from a foreign territory.

“The enemies of Pakistan will be eliminated along with the cancerous Ideology” the PM said.

Those soldiers who sacrificed their life are our real heroes and the nation promises to honor them by standing firm against terrorists’ nefarious designs to hit at our way of life.

The Prime Minister prayed for the blessing of departed souls and grant of patience to the family of martyred.

Meanwhile Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the Afghan Government over the shahadat of five Pakistani soldiers at Pakistan military post in Mohmand Agency and one soldier in Khyber agency as a result of firing by terrorists from Afghan territory.

It was further emphasized that cooperation from Afghan side for effective border management was important for preventing cross-border movement of terrorists and militants. INP