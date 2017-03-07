Eight killed in different road accidents

FAISALABAD: Eight persons were killed in different road accidents in and around the city, here on Tuesday.



Police spokesman said that Mubasher Hussain of Railway Colony, Mudassar of Chak No 11 Khushab,

Anwar Khan of Chiniot, Tanzeel of Chak No 128-GB, Fakhira Bibi of Chak No 161-GB Sammundri, Hasnain of Chak No 379-JB, Muhammad Waseem of Mannawala and Iftikhar of Waris Pura received serious injuries in different road accidents.

They were shifted to the DHQ Hospital, where they breathed their last.