ECNEC approves various uplift projects in farm, energy sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved construction of Pehur High-Level Canal extension in District Swabi at a cost of 10,156 million rupees.

The meeting was held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in the chair.

Federal Minister for Planning & Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Food Security, Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Provincial Ministers and senior officials of federal and provincial governments were present.

The ECNEC considered and approved the project for detailed design and construction of Pehur high level canal extension, Swabi at a cost of Rs.10,156.000 million which also includes ADB loan of $ 86.29 million.

The project is an extension to the command area of the Pehur High Level Canal and draws its supplies through Gandaf Tunnel directly, which conveys irrigation water from Tarbela Dam reservoir.

The project will bring about 8,727 ha (1316 ha in Janda Boka and 7411 ha in Indus – Amber area) of rain fed land under irrigated agriculture. The project will enhance irrigated area and ensure food security due to increase in crop production over the next decade in KP.

The ECNEC also accorded approval for conversion of existing 220 KV sub- stations at Bandd Road, kalashah Kaku, Ravi and Nishatabad (distt Lahore and Faisalabad) to GIS technology at a cost of Rs. 5,683.87 million.

Under the project conversion of existing 220 KV sub-stations from air insulated substations (AIS) to Gas Insulated sub-stations (GIS) will be undertaken.

The GIS substations will improve efficiency and reliability of the system and result in reduction of erosion and deterioration thereby cutting down maintenance costs and frequent tripping. The power flow will also increase by 684 MW in the system.

Approval was also given for Kachhi canal project (phase-I) at a cost of Rs. 80,352 million. The project aims at development of water and land resources within the less developed areas of Balochistan Province covering districts of Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Bolan, Kachhi and Jhal Magsi.

Kachhi canal offtakes at Taunsa Barrage from river Indus with peak discharge of 6000 cusecs and will ultimately irrigate an area of 713,000 acres. Under Phase-I of the project 72,000 acres would be irrigated.

The project will boost the agriculture production of food grain, fiber and oilseeds. It will also facilitate availability of potable drinking water.

The projects related to Right Bank Outfall Drainage were deferred on the request of the Government of Sindh to allow them time to firm up views on their contribution for RBOD-II, as per the financing plan.