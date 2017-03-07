CPEC Tower: Islamabad to get its tallest building yet

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday announced its plan to build ‘The CPEC Tower’ in Islamabad which would be the tallest building in the capital.



Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms (PD&R), Ahsan Iqbal noted that the iconic tower will attract investors and will serve as a symbol of branding Pak-China Friendship.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister Ahsan Iqbal at Planning Commission in Islamabad on Monday. Senior officials from the PD&R, other line ministries and departments attended the meeting.

This mega tower in Islamabad was announced last year but today the decision for the commencement of the project was announced. The process for the mega tower in Islamabad will start with a feasibility study before land for the tower is acquired.

A high level committee, to be headed by Malik Ahmed Khan, Member Infrastructure, PD & R, was constituted that will work on the proposed CPEC tower.

While speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal laid down the tasks for the committee. Directions were given to conduct a feasibility study after identifying a suitable site. It was further directed to acquire the land in the light of feasibility study.

“Committee should sit with relevant departments to resolve issues of building codes and regulations” said Minister Iqbal.

Mr. Iqbal said that the initiative will provide facilitation to Chinese and other investors from around the world. He further said that the tallest building would help in image building of Islamabad as a sustainable and vibrant city thriving upon entrepreneurship, science and technology, research and development, finance and culture.

“CPEC tower would be equipped with state of the art hotel, office spaces, commercial spaces and modern facilities”the minister said.