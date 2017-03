MOSCOW: A ceasefire has been declared in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, a rebel bastion near Damascus, to run from midnight on Sunday to March 20, Russia’s defence ministry said Tuesday.



“A ‘regime of silence’ has been introduced from 00.01 on March 6 to 23:59 on March 20 (Damascus time) in the area of Eastern Ghouta,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that “no violations” of the ceasefire had so far been reported.