PESHAWAR: Pak Army Captain Junaid along with soldier Amjad have embraced martyrdom as operation Radd-ul-Fasaad continues on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Pak Army conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) here in Malikabad and Sawabi. When security forces cordoned off terrorists, they started indiscriminate firing on the troops.

Captain Junaid along with soldier Amjad embraced martyrdom in exchange of firing. However, exchange of fire continues, ISPR added.