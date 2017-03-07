Blasphemers are terrorists, says IHC judge

ISLAMABAD: Reacting strongly against sacrilegious content over social media, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Tuesday declared blasphemers as terrorists.



Justice Siddiqui could not control his emotions as his eyes welled up out of respect for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) while he was dictating the ruling.

“Why is the blasphemous content present on the social media? What steps had the government taken up in this regard so far?” he raised multiple questions.

Directing Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to appear before the court in his personal capacity today(Wednesday), Justice Siddiqui asserted the matter cannot be relegated to bureaucracy.

“I submit and sacrifice myself and all what I have including my parents, my life and job to the person of Allah’s messenger (peace be upon him),” he said adding, “If the sacrilegious pages cannot be blocked, then, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should cease to exist.”

“Each and everything can be sacrificed for the honor of Allah’s Messenger (peace be upon him). I will close entire social media, if I have to,” he warned adding, “I hereby declare as terrorists who commit blasphemy to the holy Prophet (peace be upon him).”