Additional check posts to be established along Afghanistan and Iran border areas

ISLAMABAD: Security arrangements along the border line with Afghanistan and Iran have been decided to further tighten up under operation Radd-ul-Fassad.

According to reports, additional check posts will be established at coastal highway, RCD road and different places along Iran and Afghanistan borders.

Personnel of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), customs, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Levies, police and intelligence agencies will be deployed at these check posts. Scanners equipped with latest technology will be given to the officers for effective monitoring.

It is to be mentioned here that for the first time security at Iran border has been made foolproof as terrorists enter Pakistan through this route as well. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief Mulla Akhtar Mansoor also came to Pakistan by using Iran border.

Sources told that the purpose of such check posts is to prevent smuggling and transportation of militants. Moreover, work will be started on these checkposts in coming days. INP