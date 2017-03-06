Wapda chairman calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, Mar 6 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) authorities to pay due attention towards projects it has launched in Sindh.

This he said while talking to the Wapda Chairman Lieutenant General (retd.) Muzammil Hussain who called on him at the Chief Minister House, said a communique issued on Monday.

The Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Balcoh was also present in the meeting.

The Wapda chairman said that there was a proposal under consideration to name Reni Canal phase-II as Thar Canal as it would provide water to Thar.

It may be noted that Reni Canal Project Phase-I emanates from the Guddu Barrage and passes near Ubaro, Daharki, Mirpur Mathelo, Khangarh, Salehpat, and Rohri. It terminates at the Nara with a reservoir with a storage capacity of 61,000 acre feet.

Muzammil said that he visited Hub Dam a number of times and found that it usually overflow during peak season. Presently, its wall are 50 feet high which were not enough to store water.

Every year around 20 MAF overflows and went into the sea. He said that he had worked out a plan to raise its walls by three meters to save the water. PC-I was under preparation, he said.

The Chief Minister urged him to take up RBOD-I which had some issues and start RBOD-III so that issues of disposal of saline water could be disposed of into the sea. Chairman Wapda said he was working on the project.

The chairman told the chief minister that Darawat Dam in the lap of Khirthar range had been completed now its distribution system had to be constructed.

Wapda was actively working on the project and would be done in consultation with Sindh irrigation department.