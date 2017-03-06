US ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launch: State Dept

WASHINGTON: The United States condemned North Korea’s launch of four ballistic missiles, vowing Sunday that Washington was ready to “use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against this growing threat.”

“The United States strongly condemns the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches tonight, which violate UN Security Council Resolutions explicitly prohibiting North Korea’s launches using ballistic missile technology,” the State Department’s acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.

Toner added: “We remain prepared — and will continue to take steps to increase our readiness — to defend ourselves and our allies from attack, and are prepared to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against this growing threat.”