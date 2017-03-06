Two female pilots fly Emirates A380 for International Women’s Day

DUBAI: As we ring in the International Women’s Day this week, Dubai-based carrier Emirates gave wings to two female pilots to fly the iconic Emirates Airbus A380.

On board to fly from Dubai to Veinna were Captain Nevin Darwish from Egypt and First Officer Alia Al Muhairi from the UAE. While Darwish is the first woman of Arab origin to have captained the Airbus A380, Muhairi is currently the youngest Emirati female pilot operating the aircraft.

Women have been making their mark in the aviation space with many embarking on the journey to be pilots. They makeup close to 44 per cent of the airline’s workforce and have been an integral part of the success story of Emirates over the last 31 years. The airline currently employs more than 29,000 women from over 150 nationalities. Over 18,000 work as cabin crew, while the rest are represented across technical as well as in professional and leadership roles. Close to 2.5 per cent of the total female staff occupy managerial positions in the airline.

Early this week, Air India aimed for a world record with an all-female crew on Boeing 777-200LR.