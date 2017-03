TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after the yen rose and as investors awaited more information on North Korea’s firing of ballistic missiles, three of which landed in Japanese waters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.52 percent, or 100.67 points, to 19,368.50 in early trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.35 percent, or 5.40 points, at 1,552.65.