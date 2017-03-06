Three reports presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Three separate reports of the standing committees of the Senate have been presented in the Upper House of the parliament on Monday.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Osman Saifullah Khan presented report of the Committee on the Bill to provide for establishment of the Pakistan National Accreditation Council [The Pakistan National Accreditation Council Bill, 2016].

Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Senator Salim Mandviwala presented report of the Committee on the Bill to provide a regulatory and enabling environment for private participation in provision of public infrastructure and related services through fair and transparent procurement [The Public Private Partnership Authority Bill, 2016].

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Osman Saifullah Khan presented report of the Committee on the Bill to provide for establishment of the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology [The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Bill, 2016].