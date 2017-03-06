Terror bid foiled, 5 kg IED defused near railway track

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Police foiled a terror bid and defused 5 kg Improvised explosive device (IED) which were attached with railway track near Gullab Laro area of Nasirabad district on Monday.

According to police sources, following on a tip off, police personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and defused 5 kg IED which had been closed with railway track for targeting trains by unknown men.

The police sources said that the train services were restored in the country after few hours.

While Quetta-bound trains from Rawalpindi including Jaffar Express, Akbar Express and Karachi-bound train were stopped at Sibbi Railway Station, Dera Allah Yar, Dera Murad Jamali, and Jacoabad Railway Station.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to trace out suspects. Further investigation was underway.