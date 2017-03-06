Sindh Assembly passes LG Amendment Bill 2017 amid opposition uproar

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly passed the Local Government amendment bill 2017 on Monday while amending the previous LG Act 2013 with majority amid ruckus by the opposition members particularly by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

The bill was presented by Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro.

Speaking on the bill Sindh Minister said that with the passage of this bill the way of horse trading at Local Councils have been stopped and democracy will flourish.

He said now those members elected on reserve seats could not remove the elected Chairman of Union Councils and Union Committees who are directly elected by the people.

Meanwhile opposition started uproar but taking the advantage of the situation ruling party hurriedly passed the bill.

The powers of councilors to remove chairman and vice chairman form their post have been taken back and also the chairman and vice chairman of the union council and union committee will not be sacked through no confidence move.