SC orders appointment of secretaries in Sindh’s Law, Irrigation depts

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its annoyance over non-appointment of a permanent Secretary in Sindh Law Department.



During the hearing of Manchar Lake pollution case at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, the court also questioned the appointment of Secretary Irrigation, saying that an irrelevant person has been appointed as Irrigation Secretary.

The court questioned Chief Secretary Sindh as to whether he lacked competent and qualified officers.

The court directed CS to appoint permanent secretaries of Law and Irrigation departments and produce the notification of their appointment in the court by tomorrow (Tuesday).

Advocate General Sindh presented a report regarding compliance of SC’s orders to save the lake from pollution.

He told the court that the work for installation of RO plant at the lake was assigned to Irrigation Department.