PM Nawaz leaves for Kuwait

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left for Kuwait on a two-day official visit.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail are accompanying the Prime Minister.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the Kuwaiti leadership for in-depth review of various aspects of the traditionally close and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also address gatherings of select Kuwaiti investors, as well as members of Pakistani community residing in Kuwait.