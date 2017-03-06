Pakistan Army greatly values defence cooperation with Qatar: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Qatar, called on Minister of Defence affairs, Doctor Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah where they held discussion over matters of regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation.

The Minister appreciated professional standing and performance of Pakistan Army and expressed desire for increased Pakistan-Qatar defence collaboration.

COAS also met Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces. The COS Qatar Armed Forces acknowledged Pakistan Army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability through its fight against terrorism and militancy.

COAS thanked both dignitaries for their expressions. He said that Pakistan Army greatly values its defence cooperation and collaboration with Qatar.

Responding to desire of increasing Pakistan-Qatar defence cooperation, COAS said that the proposed enhancement will have positive impact both on bilateral relationship as well as on regional security.