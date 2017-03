SEOUL: Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” into waters east of the peninsula early Monday, the South’s defence ministry said.

The item was fired from North Pyongan province “around 7:36 am” South Korean time, the ministry said in a statement adding it landed in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

“In terms of the range, it is around 1,000 kilometres,” it said, adding South Korea and the US were “closely analysing” tracking data for further details.