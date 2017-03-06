Misbah to captain Test squad during West Indies tour

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan has announced that Misbah-ul-Haq will lead the side during upcoming Test series in West Indies.

The 42-year-old had asked the PCB for time to decide on his future following whitewash defeats in his last two series against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Shaharyar Khan told AFP: “Misbah has told me that he is available for the Test series in the West Indies and that will be conveyed to the selection committee that he will be the captain.”

The three-match series will kick off in Barbados from April 22.

The tour also includes four Twenty20 and three one-day internationals starting from March 26 but Misbah will not be part of those matches having already retired from both the formats.

Misbah had hinted his international career was over after Pakistan lost the second of three Tests in Australia but changed his mind before the third in Sydney.

After Pakistan were routed 3-0 by Australia — their fourth straight white-wash in Australia since 1999 — former players had demanded Misbah to quit.

Misbah is Pakistan’s most successful captain, having so far led the country in 53 of his 72 Tests. Under his captaincy the team have won 24 and lost 18 with the remaining 11 drawn.

On the other hand, PCB has appointed Sarfraz Ahmed as vice-captain of Test side as Azhar Ali already stepped down last month.

Sarfraz is already leading Pakistan in the Twenty20 and ODI format and was regarded as favourite to take over from Misbah as Test skipper.

The selectors are due to announce a limited over squad later this week while a Test team will be announced later.