Masood calls for national unity to defeat extremisms

ISLAMABAD: AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has stressed the need for national unity to defeat the extremist forces.

Addressing a students’ convention in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that Pakistan has entered into an era of development and future of the youth is more safe and bright now.

AJK President said that Pakistan and Kashmir are connected by natural and historical bonds and they are inseparable.

He urged youth to utilize their capabilities and play their proactive role for the peace and progress of the country. INP