LHC dismisses Sharjeel Memon’s plea for protective bail 

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed a plea for protective bail of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon – a leader of Pakistan People’s Party – in cases registered by the National Accountability Bureau.

The bench observed that the petitioner should approach the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the purpose as the cases registered against him fall within the jurisdiction of the SHC.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the NAB Sindh had registered cases against the applicant and he wanted to land in the country to facilitate probe into allegations against him.

However, it was feared that the petitioner would be arrested before even reaching the trial court, once he was in Pakistan, he added. He pleaded with the court to grant protective bail to the petitioner to enable him to appear before the court concerned.

But, the bench dismissed the plea and directed the petitioner to approach the SHC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC had earlier granted protective bail to the former minister, but later on refused to extend it after he failed to surrender himself before the trial court.