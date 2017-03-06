Karachi: One terrorist killed, four arrested in CTD operation

KARACHI: One terrorist was killed while four others were taken into custody in an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)during an operation in Mehran Town area of Korangi in Karachi on Sunday night.

According to the CTD in charge, Umar Khatab, the CTD personnel raided a house in Mehran Town area on intelligence report during which terrorists hiding in the compound opened fire.

In retaliatory fire, a terrorist was gunned down. The killed saboteur turned out to be Chacha, chief of Sleeper Cell of banned outfit’s Naeem Bukhari group. Four miscreants have been taken into custody and they are currently being interrogated, the CTD official said.

According to Raja Omar Khattab, Chacha set up the vehicle used in assault at SSP Chaudhry Aslam’s house. He was wanted by police in different sabotage activities including attack on Pakistan Navy’s buses.

A large quantity of explosive material was also recovered from the house.