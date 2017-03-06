JI would ensure the rights of physically challenged people, vows Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has assured a gathering of physically challenged students (hearing-impaired patients) that the party would take up the issue of their participation in Asia Cup Cricket Tournament in Bangladesh.

He was talking to a gathering of the students, being organized by the Deaf Education Welfare Society (DEWA). The JI leader, with the help of an interpreter, exchanged his views with the participants on several issues.

He was briefed on the issues of the physically challenged players. He was informed that four students of DEWA academy among 16 from across the country are aspiring to participate in a cricket tournament in Bangladesh but are unable to do so just because of lack of resources, whereas the government and the Pakistan Cricket Board are showing cold shoulders.

In his response, he assured the youngsters that he would take the matter up with the federal government as well as the concerned authorities.

He added that if the government failed to discharge its duties in this regard, he will approach industrialists in regard to arranging funds for them, so as the students could represent Pakistan.

“Participation of Pakistani players in the tournament would be an honor for the country,” Engr. Naeem said.

The JI leader appreciated the students for the courage and ability to deal with the life despite all difficulties. Nature has bestowed you with extra ordinary qualities, you never allowed you deprivation to become an obstacle before you.

On the occasion, he introduced the youth with the message of his party and its contributions for the country and the society. He said that JI served the city of life whenever bestowed with a chance. He assured the gathering that the party would ensure the rights of challenged people.