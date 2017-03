BANGALORE, India: India were 213 for four at stumps in their second innings on Monday in the second Test at Bangalore, leading Australia by 126 runs.



Cheteshwar Pujara (79) and Ajinkya Rahane (40) were batting at close of play on the third day, having put on 93 to keep Australia’s bowlers at bay.

Seamer Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets, including the key scalp of skipper Virat Kohli for 15.