HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ticked higher in the first few minutes of trade Monday following last week’s sell-off, while investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 percent, or 93.80 points, to end at 23,646.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 0.98 points to 3,217.33 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged 0.08 percent, or 1.65 points, up to 2,003.56.