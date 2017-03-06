Five security men martyred in Mohmand check posts attack

At least ten terrorists have been killed while five security forces personnel also embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire in Mohmand Agency on early Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clash took place when terrorists from across the border attacked three Pakistani security posts in the Agency last night.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated Pakistan Army’s befitting response to the terrorist attack.

He said the terrorists are a common enemy and coordinated efforts are required to check free movement of terrorists on the border.