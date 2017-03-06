First ‘hybrid rickshaw’ introduced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani company Green Wheels Private Limited has introduced a hybrid rickshaw in an auto parts show organized at Karachi’s Expo center.



The Chinese built hybrid rickshaw was now being locally assembled by Green Wheels, private news channel reported.

The advanced rickshaw would be available in both, air conditioner and non air conditioner models. It has also been equipped with Wi-Fi facility whereas its fuel average is 50km in one litre.

Suprisingly, it does not consume fuel when driven at speed below 25 km/h as the engine automatically switches to hybrid system.

The company officials have revealed that non-air conditioner rickshaw will cost around Rs400,000.

According to officials, they are getting bulk of orders for the three-wheelers.