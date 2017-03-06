Anti-Polio campaign starts to immunize 330848 children

HYDERABAD: Like other parts of the province the district health department Hyderabad launched a three-day anti polio drive throughout the district on Monday.



Under special attention of the government, all resources were being utilized to make the campaign success, the District focal person on polio Dr. Masood Jaffary informed APP.

He informed that the health department has planned to administer polio drops to 330848 children of under five years age through 635 mobile vaccination teams as well as 86 fixed and 72transit points of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas of the district.

Dr. Masood said that necessary staff have also been deputed to administer anti polio vaccine to the children at public places including railway station, bus stands and markets.

The performance of the vaccination teams would be monitored by high ups of the Health Department and the representatives of WHO and UNICEF, he said and informed that six Taluka supervisors, 21 Zonal In charges and 145 Area In charges have been appointed to carry out the campaign in effective manner.

Dr. Masood Jaffary also called upon the media persons to extend their full cooperation with the health department and create awareness among the people to save their children of under five years from Polio by immunizing Polio drops to them. The parents, who have children of under nine months, should also complete the EPI course of their kids in order to save their future, he added.

He also asked the authorities concerned to ensure full coverage with sincerity during three day long polio eradication campaign launched on Monday.

Meanwhile, the people have been asked to extend their cooperation to make the campaign a success.