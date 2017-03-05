Zalmi defeat Gladiators to claim PSL 2017 title

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi bowled out Quetta Gladiators on 90 runs in the final after scoring 148 to be crowned the champion of Pakistan Super League 2017 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.



Gladiators who were playing without their star players innings could never gain momentum as they were bowled out inside 17 overs.

Morne Van Wyk got run out in the second over while Anamul Haque’s wicket was picked up by Muhammad Asghar shortly.

Sarfraz Ahmed who had scored two fours went for the big one, only getting stumped off Muhammad Hafeez.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed had won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the final match of the Pakistan Super League 2017.

Batting first Peshawar Zalmi made 148 runs for six wickets in the allotted 20 overs with the help of a fine innings by opener Kamran Akmal and late cameo by Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy scored 28 runs not out of 11 balls.