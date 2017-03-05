Turkey’s Erdogan says Germany shows symptoms of Nazi revival

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Germany on Sunday for its practices reminiscent of the Nazi era after Germany barred Turkish ministers and government officials from attending rallies gathering Turkish citizens in that country, organized within the framework of the constitutional reform referendum scheduled on April 16.

Speaking during an event organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) in Istanbul, Erdogan said that German authorities think that by preventing Turkish ministers from meeting Turkish nationals living in that country German authorities hope that the ”Yes” votes during the April 16 referendum will turn into ”No” votes.