Pakistan days of isolation are over now: PM Nawaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said we have risen stronger, more united and more prosperous due to holding of PSL final inside the country against all odds.



In his message on the occasion of PSL final on Sunday, he said Pakistan proved to the world that our days of isolation are over.

The Prime Minister said over the past four years, we have become stronger, safer and more stable, creating an environment conducive to national aspirations.

He said cricket is a sport near and dear to all of our hearts.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said this is the first step in putting Pakistan back on the map within the sporting arena and a positive sign for the future to come.