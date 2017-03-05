Tea import reduces 6.33pc in 7 months

ISLAMABAD: Tea import into the country during first seven months of current financial year reduced by 6.33 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.



During the period from July-January about 124,765 metric tons of tea, valuing US$ 305.414 million, was imported to fulfill the domestic requirements of the commodity, according data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Tea import into the country during first seven months of last finance year was recorded at 105,941 metric tons valuing US$ 326.53million, it added.

On month on month basis, tea import into the country in January, 2017 increased by 4.14 percent as against the import of same month of last year.

About 19,522 metric tons of tea valuing US$ 48.9 million imported in month of January, 2017 as compared the import of 14,886metric tons worth US$ 46.100 million of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, spices import in 7 months also decreased by 7.71percent and reached at 93,016 metric tons valuing US$ 75.959 million as against the import of 89,633 metric tons worth US$ 82.309 million of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, spices import into the country decreased by 19.4 percent in January, 2017 as about 16,103 metric tons of spices worth US$ 11.10 million imported as compared the import of 12,478 metric tons valuing US$ 13.71 million of same month last year.

It may be recalled here that over all food group import into the country during last 7 months increased by 11.68 percent and reached at US$ 3.444 billion against US$ 3.83 billion of same period of last year.