Suspect shot injured in encounter

HYDERABAD: A suspect was shot injured in a police encounter by Phuleli police at Fakir Chowk area on Sunday.

The police spokesman informed here that the exchange of fire occurred when two suspects riding a motorbike in a bid to escape opened fire on the police when they were signaled to stop.

In the encounter a suspect sustained gun shots to his leg and was  shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery while the other one escaped.

The spokesman identified him as Arsalan Qureshi alias Dheela. A pistol with live rounds, a snatched motorbike and mobile phone besides, cash was recovered from his possession, he said.

The encounter’s FIR has been lodged on the police complaint at Phuleli police station.

